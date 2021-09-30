FRCC’s longtime president Dorsey to retire next year

Front Range Community College president Andy Dorsey, who has led the school for 13 years, plans to retire in June 2022.

“I could not have asked for a more rewarding career,” Dorsey said in an FRCC news release. “I feel very lucky and blessed to have been able to serve with so many passionate, smart people, dedicated to making a difference in students’ lives.”

Andy Dorsey, president of Front Range Community College

Dorsey has worked at FRCC, which has campuses in Longmont, Fort Collins and Westminster, for nearly three decades, joining the school in 1993 as a part-time psychology professor.

“He will be tremendously missed,” Colorado Community College System chancellor Joe Garcia said in the release. “Andy has been an incredible asset to the college, to its students, and to the community. We are grateful for all he has done, in particular for his devotion to improving the learning environment for students through student services, capital improvements, and new academic programs.”

Colorado Community College System leaders will announce details regarding the search for Dorsey’s successor in the coming weeks.

