DIA janitors vote to go on strike

DENVER — Janitors at Denver International Airport will go on strike today after failing to reach an agreement with Flagship Facility Services, the company that has the contract for cleaning at the airport.

The 350 janitors who work at the airport are represented by Service Employees International Union Local 105. Their contract expired Thursday night. The vote to strike was favored by 99% of the janitors who voted.

Luis Gonzalez, one of the janitors, said pay is the major issue.

“We’re united in this because we all deserve fair pay for our work. This isn’t easy for any of us, but we have to stand together to make sure that we’re treated fairly for the essential work that we do.”