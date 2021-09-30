ColdQuanta scientist named Next Generation Leader

BOULDER — Judith Olson, a senior physicist at quantum computing company ColdQuanta Inc., was named Next Generation Leader of the Year by the Women in IT Awards held in New York Sept. 21.

According to a statement from the Women in IT Awards, “Our 2021 winner demonstrated leadership that has been instrumental in guiding the team to reach new milestones, including taking existing techniques from the research and testing phase, into the field. In doing so, she was able to secure funding and awards to further develop this capability. Judith is breaking down barriers in her space, she serves as a thought leader in a male-dominated discipline, her work is respected, and she speaks on the subject matter to global audiences.”

Olson spearheads ColdQuanta’s Atomic Clock Division. Atomic clocks are a piece of technology that reduces reliance on GPS, which is vulnerable to security threats and loss of signal. ColdQuanta is working to deliver atomic clocks that enable new capabilities in positioning and communications for use in industries such as aerospace and defense.

“Judith’s work continues to be of vital importance to ColdQuanta and the industry at large,” Scott Faris, CEO of ColdQuanta, said in a written statement. “Her leadership has been instrumental in guiding the team to reach new milestones, including taking existing atomic and optical techniques from the laboratory into the field.”

The Women in IT Awards also recognized Olson for mentorship, noting that she conducts monthly events and is involved in tutoring and STEM outreach events.