Arizona restaurant supplier acquires Colorado Springs counterpart

COLORADO SPRINGS — United Restaurant Supply, which is based in Colorado Springs, has been purchased by Arizona Restaurant Supply.

Restaurant industry website Food Service Equipment and Supplies reported on the sale. While purchase price was not disclosed, the trade journal said that United Restaurant had estimated annual sales of $11.54 million, compared with an estimated $56.7 million in sales for the Arizona company.


 