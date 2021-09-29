Home » Industry News » Health Care & Insurance



The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living participates in Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By  — 

GREELEY — The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living, a 55+ community, will participate in Weld County’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Beginning at 9 a.m. in downtown’s Lincoln Park, the event will raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association’s research efforts to discover methods of treatment and prevention for Alzheimer’s and other dementias. 

Seven Lodge at Greeley team members will walk under the team name “The Lodge Entourage.”


 