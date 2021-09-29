State emergency agency reactivates staffing shortage center

CENTENNIAL — The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center has reactivated the Staffing Shortage Fusion Center to help health-care organizations with staffing should the need arise from a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The staffing center is available to residential care facilities, hospitals, correctional facilities and other licensed care settings that need staffing assistance.

Based on a press statement from emergency operations, the fusion center will accept staffing requests only related to COVID-19 in which staff shortages are impacting patient care. The assistance is meant to bridge a gap and is not a long-term staffing solution, the agency said.

The fusion center was originally activated from November 2020 to March 2021. During that time, it filled 4,850 shifts with 160 supplemental staff in 58 facilities statewide. Since April, the state Department of Public Health and Environment has helped residential care facilities with staffing.