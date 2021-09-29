Greeley metro district could start before snow

GREELEY — An 84-acre metro district here can see the end of a multi-year process and, pending City Council approval, a possible start date this year.

This, after the Greeley Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously recommended approval of the final platting and planning for Westgate, a metro district the city approved in 2018.

Westgate is north of U.S. Highway 34, west of 71st Avenue and east of 83rd Avenue. The 5-0 vote sends consideration to the council on Oct. 19, said planning manager Mike Garrott.

“They’re almost there,” Garrott said. He cautioned the council could still decline commissioners’ recommendation but if the project secures final approval next month, grading could begin before the first snow flurries.

It’s unlikely any vertical work would be done, he said, but if OK’d, “they can start.”

The commission considered a third round of tweaks — “they realigned some of the layout,” Garrott said — by the applicant, an affiliate of The Broe Group, Denver developers with a Fort Collins office.

Half the land for Westgate gets housing: 28 acres for 191 single-family homes, most on 6,000-square-foot lots, and about 16 acres for 288 apartments. A quarter of it or 22 acres goes for parks and landscaping and another seven acres is set for commercial space.

Westgate is one of a dozen metro districts in Greeley in some stage of planning, platting or approval. The most recent, Poudre Heights, got its council nod this month.

Greeley is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., a national news report said on Sept. 8.

