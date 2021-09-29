Cameron-Cole acquired by ADEC Innovations

BOULDER — Boulder-based environmental services and regulatory compliance consulting firm Cameron-Cole LLC has been acquired by California sustainable development solutions firm ADEC Innovations Corp. for an undisclosed sum.

Sponsored Content Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business

BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley. Read More

“The addition of Cameron-Cole increases ADEC Innovations’ depth and reach in environmental and regulatory compliance, air quality and greenhouse gas services, and environmental assessments,” ADEC Innovations said in a news release.

With the addition of Cole-Cameron, ADEC Innovations now has a global workforce of about 4,500 employees.

“After 20 years of management ownership, we wanted to ensure a growing, sustainable future for Cameron-Cole while maintaining a strong foundation of providing critical environmental compliance services to our clients,” Cameron-Cole president Jerome Edwards said in the release. “In addition to augmenting our portfolio and extending our market reach, it was important that Cameron-Cole join an organization that has deep understanding of the environmental markets, backed by objectivity, science, and experience. ADEC Innovations not only meets our criteria, it helps secure future growth and value for employees and clients while maintaining the strong foundation of quality, critical environmental compliance services we have built through the years.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC