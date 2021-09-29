Boulder officials to take closer look at Spruce Street residential project

BOULDER — The Boulder City Council plans to dig deeper into plans to redevelop a commercial block of Spruce Street, voting Tuesday night to call up a proposal to build 63 new housing units. The project will come up at a meeting in two months.
Pace Development LLC plans to build the project, known as Papilio, in two phases on a bit more than two acres at 2504 Spruce St. The first would include two apartments and 16 townhomes and the second would have 45 apartments of a variety of sizes.
The council has the authority to take a closer look at concept plans in order to provide feedback and guidance to developers and staff.
The Spruce Street property is unique in that it includes the Mecca Building at 2546 Spruce, which could be eligible for historical landmarking as it is a “good example of late mid-century modern ‘Googie’ style’” architecture, according to Boulder planning documents.
In addition to what should be done with the Mecca Building, the upcoming call-up, set for Nov. 30, could include a discussion on the potential to add affordably priced units to the site.
Because the call-up will occur after November’s municipal elections, a newly constituted council will be tasked with the review.
Due to the complexity of the proposal, the call-up could be a “good early opportunity to baby-step us through the process,” Councilwoman Rachel Friend said.
