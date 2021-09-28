Zayo seeks default judgment in $7M lawsuit

DENVER — Zayo Group LLC, a Boulder-based digital connectivity company, has asked the U.S. District Court in Denver for a default judgment against Canadian company Juch-Tech Inc.
Zayo sued Juch-Tech in June, alleging more than $7 million in unpaid invoices from 2018.
Zayo, which was founded in Boulder in 2007, provides internet bandwidth services. Juch-Tech, based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, outside of Hamilton, Ontario, bills itself on its LinkedIn page as a company that uses its satellite connection to “deliver broadband services to small businesses and residents from South Africa to Eastern Europe.”
Zayo asked for the default judgment because Juch-Tech failed to respond to or contest a summons, according to a court filing.
Status of Juch-Tech is uncertain. A Canadian website called Insolvency Insider said the company was forced into receivership in December 2020 by New Skies Satellites B.V., which claimed $10.4 million in unpaid invoices.
The company’s website was inactive. It’s phone system would not receive calls. And the company’s president and CEO, Nicole Juchniewicz, did not respond to an email sent to her company address.
The case is 2021cv01513, Zayo Group LLC v. Juch-Tech Inc., originally filed June 4, 2021, in U.S. District Court in Denver.
