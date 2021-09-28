Weld County dairy sues insurer for hail damage

KEENESBURG — Prospect Valley Dairy LLC is suing Great American Insurance Co. for not paying on a claim to repair hail damage to its property.

The storm occurred in June 2018, and Prospect Valley pursued its claim, the lawsuit said. It asserts breach of contract and violations of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, Colorado Revised Statutes and “the duty of good faith and fair dealing.”

Prospect Valley received an estimate of $6.7 million from Centennial civil and structural engineer Knott Laboratory LLC for the cost of repairs.

The dairy “is entitled to recover from defendant damages in an amount equal to two times the covered benefit,” the lawsuit said, with court costs, attorneys’ fees and “benefits due under the policy and other economic and noneconomic damages in an amount to be proven at trial.”

Prospect Valley owns about 1,280 acres in Weld County, according to the county assessor. Most of the land is bounded by Weld County Roads 18, 20, 65 and 69, with a portion north of WCR 20.

The lawsuit gives a Bakersfield, California, address for the LLC’s owner. California Secretary of State filings show two dairies, a cattle ranch and a property owner at the site. The dairies are Trilogy LP and Maple Dairy LP.

Bos Dairy Management LLC is managing partner on one filing; A.J. Bos is listed as CEO on another.

Great American Insurance Co. is part of Cincinnati-based Fortune 500 holding company American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) with $8 billion in annual revenue and an $11 billion market cap.

Attempts to contact the parties and Prospect Valley’s attorney James Johnson of Godfrey Johnson PC in Englewood weren’t immediately successful.

The case is 2021CV30586, filed Sept. 27, 2021; Prospect Valley Dairy LLC v. Great American Insurance Co.

Weld County District Court, Greeley.

