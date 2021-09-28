‘The Eye:’ Did Loveland’s mayor spill the beans on Amazon?

Welcome to The Eye, BizWest’s revival of a longstanding column featuring the latest scuttlebutt around the region. This feature will be published whenever The Eye spies things of interest to our readers. Have an idea for The Eye? Email news@bizwest.com.

BizWest reporter Paul Hughes spent multiple days in August working to establish a connection between online retail giant Amazon and companies that are working on a 152-acre development north of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland. Those companies, Texas-based Trammell Crow Co. and New Jersey-based Langan Engineering & Environmental Services Inc., have built multiple Amazon distribution centers around the country.

While no one would confirm that Amazon is the likely occupant of a potentially 2.4 million square foot facility proposed on that site, an offhand comment at an Aug. 24 Loveland City Council meeting gave credence to the speculation about Amazon.

Mayor Jacki Marsh asked executives of Bobo’s Oat Bars, which wants to expand in the area, whether being close to an Amazon facility would be important. Bobo’s responded that there are Amazon distribution centers everywhere, so no, having Amazon close wasn’t a factor in the company’s consideration.

Marsh replied, “Well, you’re going to be close to a very big one.”

•••

Speaking of Bobo’s, word on the street is that the city of Loveland’s sweetened offer of incentives has won over the natural and organic oat-bar manufacturing company. If the company is successful in negotiating a lease with one of the two landlords with facilities in Loveland that meet its needs, it will set down deeper roots in the community. Johnstown considers itself out of the picture for now but is happy that the company is staying in the region.

•••

The Eye sees that former Lafayette Chamber of Commerce events coordinator Pat Vero has

taken over the role of executive director of the Superior Chamber of Commerce. Vero held her previous job in Lafayette for the past 12 years and began in her new position in early September.