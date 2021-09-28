South Park creators buy Casa Bonita

LAKEWOOD – The creators of the South Park cartoon television show have purchased Casa Bonita.

The Denver Post reported that Trey Parker and Matt Stone have signed the purchase agreement in bankruptcy court filings; a bankruptcy court judge has yet to sign off on it.

The iconic Mexican restaurant has been closed since March 2020.