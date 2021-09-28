Snarf’s to open in Broomfield, other new sandwich shops coming soon

BROOMFIELD — Snarf’s Sandwiches, a Boulder-born restaurant chain, will open a new location Wednesday at 300 Nickel Street in Broomfield that was previously home to Big Dog Deli.
Later this year, Snarf’s plans to open restaurant locations in the Denver Tech Center at 8775 E.
Orchard St., Cherry Creek at 129 Adams St. and a ghost kitchen in Aurora. Next year the company plans to launch another sandwich shop in Dillon.
The Aurora ghost kitchen concept “is Snarf’s first entry into the current trend of delivery only facilities without storefronts, made popular during the COVID environment,” according to a company news release. “There will be no indoor seating. Not only is it an opportunity to reach people in the Aurora area, but it will be a test to see if this format is one for Snarf’s to consider for future locations.”
