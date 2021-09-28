New O&G company lays foundation in Weld County

WELD COUNTY — The new company that will operate former Whiting Petroleum Co. assets in Weld County — the so-called Redtail assets — is laying a foundation for a bigger play in the oil and gas industry.
Sponsored Content
Accepting nominations for Notable Women in Human Resources
BizWest's Notable Women in Human Resources recognizes outstanding women who recruit, attract and engage employees, and help manage the rapid change every business must navigate today.
We are welcoming nominations to help us determine those leaders we will recognize in the November edition of BizWest.
Whiting Petroleum disclosed this week that it had closed on the sale of the Redtail assets and the purchase of new assets in North Dakota.
The buyer of the Redtail assets in Weld is a new player in the industry formed by industry professionals with deep experience. The company is called Fundare Resources Operating Co. LLC. Registered with the state Aug. 5, 2021, the independent exploration and production company said in a press statement that it would be taking over operations of Redtail on Nov. 1. Fundare is a Denver company but it’s registered office is in Erie.
Fundare is Latin for “laying a foundation,” the company wrote in a statement. The company “is built around the principle of establishing a foundation of assets managed with integrity, teamwork and transparency, proven values that have resulted in repeated success for its investors.”
The Redtail assets include:
- 67,278 net acres in rural Weld County, 99% operated.
- 319 operated wells producing approximately 7,100 net sum of all daily oil produced (51% oil, 70% liquids).
- A natural gas processing plant with capacity of 65 million cubic feet per day and 100 miles of gathering pipelines.
“We would like to thank the Whiting team for its assistance throughout the acquisition process. We look forward to following in its footsteps as responsible owners and operators of the Redtail assets. We have significant operating experience and prior success in the DJ Basin with our proven operating team,” Cody Truitt, Fundare president, said in a statement.
“This transaction underscores Fundare’s strategy of acquiring low risk, producing properties where the Fundare team will apply its expertise to maximize shareholder returns,” added Fundare Executive Chairman Mike Starzer.
Fundare’s senior management also includes Cliff Linhardt as chief accounting officer, Craig Gleaton as general counsel and vice president of land, Bryan Brown as vice president of operations and Daniel Seaver as vice president of midstream and marketing.
The acquisition was funded through equity provided by WDC Energy LLC, management and a group of friends and family investors, the company said. Fundare also entered into a note purchase agreement with Cibolo Energy Partners LLC to provide debt capital used to fund a portion of the acquisition.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
WELD COUNTY — The new company that will operate former Whiting Petroleum Co. assets in Weld County — the so-called Redtail assets — is laying a foundation for a bigger play in the oil and gas industry.
Sponsored Content
Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business
BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley.
Whiting Petroleum disclosed this week that it had closed on the sale of the Redtail assets and the purchase of new assets in North Dakota.
The buyer of the Redtail assets in Weld is a new player in the industry formed by industry professionals with deep experience. The company is called Fundare Resources Operating Co. LLC. Registered with the state Aug. 5, 2021, the independent exploration and production company said in a press statement that it would be taking over operations of Redtail on Nov. 1. Fundare is a Denver company but it’s registered office is in Erie.
Fundare is Latin for “laying a foundation,” the company wrote in a statement. The company “is built around the principle of establishing a foundation of assets managed with integrity, teamwork and transparency, proven values that have resulted in repeated success for its investors.”
The Redtail assets include:
- 67,278 net acres in rural Weld County, 99% operated.
- 319 operated wells producing approximately 7,100 net sum of all daily oil produced (51% oil, 70% liquids).
- A natural gas processing plant with capacity of 65 million cubic feet per day and 100 miles of gathering pipelines.
“We would like to thank the Whiting team for its assistance throughout the acquisition process. We look forward to following in its footsteps as responsible owners and operators…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!