Morgan Creek completes Boulder Commons Phase 2

BOULDER — Pivot Energy and Morgan Creek Ventures LLC have completed Phase 2 of the Boulder Commons’ integrated solar energy project.
Boulder Commons’ owner Morgan Creek Ventures set out to build a facility that balances energy efficiency and renewable energy generation, according to a press statement. During project planning, Morgan Creek determined that rooftop solar alone would not achieve the energy generation goals it desired. The solution was to install 101 kW of vertically mounted solar panels on the southeast-facing facade in addition to 217 kW on the roof, the company said.
Morgan Creek used TCA Microgrid Energy LLC, which does business as Pivot Energy, along with Coburn Architecture and solar engineering specialist Solmotiv LLC. The team designed and developed a customized vertical facade and ballasted rooftop solar system that generates a total of 318 kW.
“We were thrilled when Pivot Energy stepped up to the challenge of helping engineer and construct the vertical array. Other developers were hesitant to test the waters of designing a vertical facade, but the Pivot team was eager to do whatever it took to help us meet our goals,” Matthew Beery, Morgan Creek’s director of construction, said in a written statement.
“It is estimated that the entire system will save an equivalent of 4,384 metric tons of CO2 [carbon dioxide] over 20 years, which is like taking 953 cars off the road. Boulder Commons again demonstrates how ambitious goals and creative design can unlock a future of truly sustainable buildings,” said Mat Elmore, Pivot Energy’s vice president of business development.
