Flour company buys gluten-free milling company

DENVER — A Denver-based flour miller will purchase Firebird Artisan Mills, a gluten-free milling company based in Harvey, North Dakota.

Industry publication Storebrands reported that the purchase will permit Ardent Mills to expand its product lines that involve specialty ingredients, particularly in the gluten-free sector.


 