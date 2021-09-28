Flour company buys gluten-free milling company

DENVER — A Denver-based flour miller will purchase Firebird Artisan Mills, a gluten-free milling company based in Harvey, North Dakota.
Sponsored Content
Accepting nominations for Notable Women in Human Resources
BizWest's Notable Women in Human Resources recognizes outstanding women who recruit, attract and engage employees, and help manage the rapid change every business must navigate today.
We are welcoming nominations to help us determine those leaders we will recognize in the November edition of BizWest.
Industry publication Storebrands reported that the purchase will permit Ardent Mills to expand its product lines that involve specialty ingredients, particularly in the gluten-free sector.