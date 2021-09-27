Whiting Petroleum completes sale in Colorado, purchase in ND

WELD COUNTY — Whiting Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:WLL) has completed its previously announced acquisition of the leasehold interests and related assets in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. The company also closed the divestiture of its Redtail assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado.

The transactions had an immaterial effect on current production but resulted in the addition of approximately 60 drillable locations that compete for capital, the company said in a press statement.

The Redtail assets were sold for about $187 million; the Williston assets were purchased for about $271 million. The difference was funded by the company’s revolving credit facility, the company disclosed.

