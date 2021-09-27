Gamblers wagered nearly $212M in August

LAKEWOOD — Colorado gamblers wagered nearly $212 million during August, a 16.9% over the total handle of the prior month and a 64.7% increase from August a year ago.

The Colorado Division of Gaming released the August 2021 monthly sports betting figures Monday.

Taxes collected by the state in August 2021 from sports betting wagers totaled $726,365, the division reported.

Coloradans have wagered more than $3 billion since sports betting was legalized in May 2020.

The division said that 98% of wagers are made using mobile devices with the remainder of bets placed at retail locations such as bars or casinos.

Baseball took the top sports spot for August with $69.6 million in wagers placed with retail and online operators. American pro football followed in second with $13.6 million; third was tennis with $13.5 million. The fourth spot went to soccer with $11.5 million, and basketball rounded out the top five sports with $10.6 million.

The full report can be found at sbg.colorado.gov/sports-betting-monthly-proceeds-reports.

