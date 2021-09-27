Boulder fertility company named finalist for state award

BOULDER — A Boulder-based company that has developed methods to confirm ovulation in women wanting to become pregnant is a finalist for the Colorado Bioscience Association Company of the Year.

Proov, the tradename for MFB Fertility Inc., has developed a urine test to find PdG, or pregnanediol glucuronide, the urine metabolite of progesterone. Progesterone is the hormone released by the ovary after ovulation.

Proov is a woman-led company that provides an at-home hormone evaluation for women to help determine if hormones remain at ideal levels at various points during the menstrual cycle. Proov recently announced three patents and anticipates the launch of several new products in the near future, according to information provided by the company.

“Proov continues to champion for women and each woman’s ability to develop a better understanding of her unique menstrual cycle and how it impacts her life,” MFB Fertility’s founder and CEO, Amy Beckley, said in a written statement. “We are honored that CBSA has chosen to highlight our efforts to help women know more about their bodies.”

Proov’s managing director, Jeff Schell, said the company has benefited from CBSA’s advocacy. “We have greatly benefited from its efforts to advocate on behalf of Colorado biotech founders and appreciate CBSA’s recognition by naming us as a Company of the Year finalist.”

Proov tests are available on Amazon and proovtest.com and are used by doctors across the United States. They are non-invasive and cleared for home use.

