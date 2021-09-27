BCH creates expanded mental health program

BOULDER — Boulder Community Health is creating a new mental health care program that uses Boulder’s place in the environment as therapy.
Sponsored Content
Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business
BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley.
The hospital system said that its new Pathways Partial Hospitalization Program and Pathways Intensive Outpatient Program both will use mindfulness-based techniques, coupled with nature-based care, to engage patients in outdoor activities that build resilience and help overcome mental health challenges. Patients will participate in group therapy sessions that support positive relationships and social connections.
According to information from BCH, both programs are designed to help individuals 18 and older:
- Recognize and understand their mental health issues
- Find positive solutions to address these concerns
- Connect with others who have similar issues
- Create new experiences in nature that aid in well-being
“The Pathways programs are a valuable complement to BCH’s existing behavioral health services,” Dr. Robert Vissers, BCH president and CEO, said in a written statement. “Both programs can be an effective transition for patients stepping down from inpatient care as well as patients who require more extensive assistance than outpatient counseling provides.”
Both programs will start providing in-person services to patients in October. Pathways PHP debuted in July as a virtual program, but is transitioning to solely in-person sessions:
- PHP is a 10-day program that runs five days a week (Monday-Friday), four to five hours per day.
- IOP is an eight-week program that runs three days a week (Monday-Friday), four to five hours per day.
“Pathways’ combination of hands-on nature-based activities and group therapy sessions will enhance each patient’s social health, which is essential to physical and mental well-being,” said Dr. Wesley Tate, the psychiatrist who developed the Pathways approach. “Connecting patients to each other, to meaningful activities and supportive community organizations, can help overcome feelings of isolation and loneliness. Those connections also foster a sense of meaning and purpose in life.”
Both Pathways programs can help individuals with:
- Depression
- Anxiety
- Dual diagnosis: substance abuse with mood disorder
- Trauma-related disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder
- Treatment-resistant conditions
The Pathways team will collaborate with local nature-focused organizations such as the city of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Department to provide patients a range of guided outdoor activities held in natural spaces throughout the Boulder area.
The development of Pathways is the latest step BCH is making to expand its mental health services. In 2019, the organization opened the $45 million Della Cava Family Medical Pavilion to provide expanded adult inpatient care and state-of-the-art facilities for outpatient counseling and electroconvulsive therapy services.
BOULDER — Boulder Community Health is creating a new mental health care program that uses Boulder’s place in the environment as therapy.
Sponsored Content
Accepting nominations for Notable Women in Human Resources
BizWest's Notable Women in Human Resources recognizes outstanding women who recruit, attract and engage employees, and help manage the rapid change every business must navigate today.
We are welcoming nominations to help us determine those leaders we will recognize in the November edition of BizWest.
The hospital system said that its new Pathways Partial Hospitalization Program and Pathways Intensive Outpatient Program both will use mindfulness-based techniques, coupled with nature-based care, to engage patients in outdoor activities that build resilience and help overcome mental health challenges. Patients will participate in group therapy sessions that support positive relationships and social connections.
According to information from BCH, both programs are designed to help individuals 18 and older:
- Recognize and understand their mental health issues
- Find positive solutions to address these concerns
- Connect with others who have similar issues
- Create new experiences in nature that aid in well-being
“The Pathways programs are a valuable complement to BCH’s existing behavioral health services,” Dr. Robert Vissers, BCH president and CEO, said in a written statement. “Both programs can be an effective transition for patients stepping down from inpatient care as well as patients who require more extensive assistance than outpatient counseling provides.”
Both programs will start providing in-person services to patients in October. Pathways PHP debuted in July as a virtual program, but is transitioning to solely in-person sessions:
- PHP is a 10-day program that runs five days a week (Monday-Friday), four to five hours per day.
- IOP is an eight-week program that runs three days a week (Monday-Friday), four to five hours per day.
“Pathways’ combination of hands-on nature-based activities and group therapy sessions will enhance each patient’s social health, which is essential to physical and mental well-being,”…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!