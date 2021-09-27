Aspen outdoor retailer to buy Neptune

BOULDER — Aspen-based Ute Mountaineer’s acquisition of Neptune Mountaineering in Boulder will close Sept. 30, a press release said.
Neptune is “one of the most respected independent outdoor retail stores in the world,” the release said.
It’s also “a venue for Gary Neptune’s renowned museum,” owners Andrew and Shelley Dunbar said.
Ute Mountaineer owners Bob Wade and Maile Spung are buying the business. The press release said the two businesses overlap on products, customers, community commitment and their respective reputations.
Gary Neptune said, “There is a similar heritage with these two stores, and I think there couldn’t be a better choice to carry on the Neptune legacy.”
Neptune started his store in 1973 to repair climbing equipment, ice axes, and skis and ski boots, the store’s website said. Neptune retired and sold it in 2013; the Dunbars bought it four years later.
“It went through a transformational physical change,” the press release said, “and today is a captivating retail space with a reputation for a stellar product selection and an engaged, passionate staff.”
The Dunbars said the reinvigorated business means, “We did what we set out to do.”
The outdoor industry is thriving, CEOs told a BizWest Roundtable in May.
Neptune Mountaineering is a dba of Neptune Outdoors LLC and Ute Mountaineer is a dba of The Ute Mountaineer Ltd., secretary of state filings show.
