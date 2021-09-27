Armis Biopharma donates disinfectant to Convoy of Hope for Hurricane Ida victims

FORT COLLINS — Armis Biopharma Inc., makers of the ArmiClenz surface disinfectant, has donated products to Convoy of Hope for Hurricane Ida victims.
“It’s been over three weeks since Hurricane Ida made landfall off the coast of Southeast Louisiana, and many storm victims have now started the daunting task of cleaning and rebuilding after the storm,” Ted Ziemann, Armis chairman and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Potential exposure to harmful bacteria, viruses and fungi is much greater in areas that have experienced standing water, excessive heat and other storm damage. ArmiClenz Spray Disinfectant helps reduce that exposure.“
Armis said the donation provides a way “to kill pathogens that dwell on surfaces in homes, offices, hospitals, nursing homes, schools and food production facilities.”
ArmiClenz is manufactured for Armis by Enviro Tech Chemical Services Inc. under the name “Paraspray” and is registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Ziemann told BizWest that the donation to Convoy of Hope was valued at $260,000 retail.
”We hope this donation provides a small sense of relief to victims and would like to thank the Convoy of Hope team for its tireless efforts to provide food, supplies and humanitarian services to Hurricane Ida victims as well as impoverished and needy populations throughout the world,” Ziemann said.
Fort Collins-based Armis Biopharma develops products focused on surface disinfection, human and animal wound care, oral care, food safety and decontamination of chemical and biological warfare agents.
