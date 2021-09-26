NoCo leadership training program opens applications for 2022 class

Leveraging Local Leaders, a program in partnership with BizWest, has opened applications for the 2022 class.

L3 was founded to recruit and train a pool of leaders in Northern Colorado to run for local office or engage in local politics to solve community problems. Qualified candidates should have an interest in working to find solutions and to elevate the political conversation through true civil discourse.

“I would recommend everyone who has the ability to take the L3 course to do so, whether you are set on running for an office or not,” Solitaire Svoboda, a 2021 graduate of the program, said in a written statement. “As a potential candidate, the information on issues and policy, along with specific topics relating to running a campaign, are invaluable. While the classroom topics were great, it was the interaction with fellow classmates of varying political affiliations or leanings, beliefs, and interests that I found most beneficial. The diversity in our class led to questions, discussions, and an understanding of the bigger picture of our community as a whole, not just the limited view of one person or demographic. I gained a lot of knowledge in this course, but I also gained friendships, wisdom and an increased passion for my community and the desire to see it prosper.”

L3 is a six-month program that meets one day a month. The class curriculum includes information to help candidates know how to run an effective campaign. It also includes information about policy and governance so that participants are prepared to govern on day 1 if elected.

“We partnered on this endeavour because local governments are critical to our local economies, and creating a space where pragmatic leaders who want to find solutions to some of our greatest challenges have a pathway and the support to run for local office. With the ever increasing political divide, approaching local government from a nonpartisan perspective is important for how our region looks in the future,” said Jeff Nuttall, publisher of BizWest.

Since its formation in 2021, L3 has added partners, including the Fort Collins and Loveland chambers of commerce.

“The Fort Collins Area Chamber knows the value of having strong pragmatic leaders in local office in communities all across Northern Colorado. To have a nonpartisan program in place now that works to recruit and train these leaders to be prepared to run for local office is fantastic. We need leaders who really understand the issues facing Northern Colorado before they begin. L3 is preparing the next generation of leaders to keep Northern Colorado prospering,” Ann Hutchison, president of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, said in a written statement.

Interested participants can find out more and apply at: https://www.leveraginglocalleaders.com/

