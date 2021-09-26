Home » Industry News » Workforce



Job fair scheduled Tuesday in Firestone

FIRESTONE — The town of Firestone, other Carbon Valley communities, United Power and the Carbon Valley Chamber of Commerce will host an in-person job fair on Tuesday.

The fair will be 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the United Power Carbon Valley Service Center, 9586 E. Interstate 25 Frontage Road in Firestone.

The fair will feature multiple employers from the Carbon Valley. More information can be found at www.firestoneco.gov/JobFair. 


 