Home » Industry News » Government & Politics



Fort Collins sees spike in managerial vacancies

By  — 

FORT COLLINS — City Manager Darin Atteberry is not the only management-level person to leave Fort Collins city government. 

The Coloradoan reported that nearly 30% of top-level staff positions have been vacated in recent months due to retirements, job changes or other reasons. The departures have opened opportunities for others while at times causing departments to rethink their operations.


 