Leslie Durgin receives Boulder Rotary’s Jim Swaeby Peace Award

BOULDER — Former Boulder mayor Leslie Durgin has been named the 2021 recipient of the Boulder Rotary’s Jim Swaeby Peace Award.

The award recognizes outstanding achievement for “the advancement of international understanding, goodwill, and peace through a world of fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service,” according to a press release announcing the award.

Leslie Durgin

The award is presented annually to a person living or working in Boulder County or to a Boulder-based organization.

Durgin has worked with numerous nonprofit and civic organizations, including as a director or principal in organizations such as Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, the Association of Operating Room Nurses, the Collage Children’s Museum, the Colorado Chautauqua Association, Boulder County United Way and the American Civil Liberties Union-Colorado.

She also worked in Colorado state government and became a member of the Boulder City Council in 1989. She was elected mayor in 1990, serving in that role until 1997.

“Under her leadership, the City greatly expanded its programs to serve unmet community needs, particularly in housing, human services and transportation; redefined the future of the physical development of the community; and significantly expanded open lands owned by the community both in Open Space and in Parks and Recreation,” according to the press release.

The Peace Award is named for Boulder Rotarian Jim Swaeby, “who gave his time, talent, humor and passion to build a better world,” according to the release.

Durgin worked with Swaeby — a personal friend — on local issues involving the Historic Boulder nonprofit organization.

Durgin was honored Sept. 21 — International Peace Day — at the Boulder Infinite Walk of Peace in the Peace Garden.