State fines oil and gas operator K.P. Kauffman $2M

DENVER — The Colorado Oil and Gas Commission this week fined K.P. Kauffman Co. $2 million for a series of violations including failure to report spills, according to a Denver Post report.
In addition to monetary penalty, the second highest ever levied by the COGCC, Kauffman could have lost the ability to operate in Colorado.
