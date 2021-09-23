Home » Industry News » Energy, Utilities & Mining



State fines oil and gas operator K.P. Kauffman $2M

By  — 

DENVER — The Colorado Oil and Gas Commission this week fined K.P. Kauffman Co. $2 million for a series of violations including failure to report spills, according to a Denver Post report.

In addition to monetary penalty, the second highest ever levied by the COGCC, Kauffman could have lost the ability to operate in Colorado.

