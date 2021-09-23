McWhinney, Dunn pitch in on art park

LOVELAND — Developer McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. and Kansas City, Missouri-based general contractor JE Dunn Construction Inc. helped build a public park in the RiNo Arts District in Denver.

The two companies plan a mixed-use project in the district directly adjacent to the park. McWhinney and Greeley-based Hensel Phelps Construction Co. are building a 17-story apartment complex nearby as well.

Dunn is building several office and multifamily projects in the area, and three buildings at Colorado State University’s Spur Campus.

“We are committed to developing thoughtful, vibrant and sustainable communities that deliver a true sense of place,” Kirsty Greer, McWhinney senior vice president of multifamily and urban mixed-use development, said in a press release on the park.

RiNo ArtPark “explores intersections of nature, recreation, and culture” the release said.

It officially opens Sept. 24.

