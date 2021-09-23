DIA Logistics Park at Porteos expanding

AURORA — Ambrose Property Group has purchased two new parcels totaling 40 acres to expand the DIA Logistics Park at Porteos.

The new sites are in Aurora on 64th Street between Jackson Gap Street and Powhaton Boulevard.

Ambrose plans to build a 277,000-square-foot building and a 197,000-square-foot building in the park. Construction is expected to begin next year.

“We are committed to making DIA Logistics Park at PORTEOS the ideal solution for businesses looking for modern logistics and e-commerce real estate in both the Denver metro area and the entire mountain west region,” Ambrose vice president of development Grant Goldman said in a prepared statement. “These acquisitions came at an exciting time, as we are also preparing to break ground on the first building of the park next month.”

