CU South annexation agreement approved

BOULDER — Boulder City Council this week approved the University of Colorado South campus annexation agreement by emergency measure, a move that paves the way for flood mitigation and development at the 308-acre CU-owned site, the Daily Camera reports.

The South Boulder Creek flood mitigation project on the site is expected to protect 2,300 downstream residents.

“This balanced and holistic agreement is the result of a long, thorough and collaborative process with the community and CU Boulder,” Mayor Sam Weaver said in a prepared statement released after the vote. “We would not be at this point without the valuable and insightful feedback provided by our community, and we look forward to working with all parties to implement our shared values. The comprehensive annexation agreement will enable us to meet multiple critical community needs, and is an important milestone in the ongoing partnership between the city and the university.”

