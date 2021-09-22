Two Loveland metro districts bumped to special meeting

LOVELAND — The Loveland City Council moved two items from this week’s regular Tuesday meeting to a special meeting next Tuesday, Sept. 28, when it ran out of time to consider them.

Mayor Jacki Marsh asked if the council wanted to extend last night’s meeting with just 45 minutes left to discuss the measures or move them to the working session next week and call a formal council meeting.

The items involve approving metropolitan districts with combined proposed public improvements costing $37.4 million, aggregate bond debt of $24.1 million and total assessed property value of $38.2 million.

The first district is South Village LLC, from area developers Michael Blumenthal and Bob Quinette. A second, for the Water’s Edge project under a metro district named Reservoir’s Edge, is by owner Caleb Operating Co. LLC and developer Eagle Development Co.

Each is about 90 acres and both were continued from the Aug. 17 council meeting. The two items will be the first at the special meeting, followed by a working session on the city budget, a spokesperson said.

