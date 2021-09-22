ReedGroup hires new chief medical officer

WESTMINSTER — ReedGroup Ltd. Inc., a Westminster provider of outsourced employee medical leave management services, has hired Robert Dawes as its new chief medical officer.

He most recently held the same role at insurer Aflac Inc.

“We continue to elevate our focus on medically sound determinations and claim administration, particularly given the current environment in which disability claim incidence is rising and employers need expertise in determining the medical necessity of leaves. Dr. Dawes will bring a compelling clinical vision given his years of expertise and proven leadership,” ReedGroup CEO Sandy Callahan said in a prepared statement.

