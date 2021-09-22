Larimer County issues Red Feather Lakes RFP

FORT COLLINS — Larimer County commissioners have issued a request for proposal on a water and wastewater feasibility study for the Red Feather Lakes area northeast of Fort Collins.

Submissions are due at 2 p.m. on Oct. 20 via the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System portal. Any questions have to be in two weeks prior.

The full project envisioned is a centralized wastewater treatment and collection system and a water treatment and distribution system, the RFP said. This request is for help in planning and designing it.

Most residential and commercial properties in the rural, north-central Larimer community use individual wells and onsite wastewater treatment. Some small homeowners associations areas have larger systems. The localized focus has limited business types in the area and raised resident concerns about effects on a number of lakes.

Applicants will be judged on the strength of their company, the team assigned to the project, the approach to the work, estimated costs and the “quality and responsiveness” of the overall package.

Project funding includes money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

