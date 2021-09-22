Data consultant names COO

FORT COLLINS — Flatirons Digital Innovations Inc. has appointed Kevin Rowland its new chief operating officer. The company provides content services, data management and systems integration.

Flatirons was founded in 2001 in Boulder to manage companies’ documents and digital work, including content architecture.

Employees of its current owner Crawford Technologies USA Inc. have long been a distributed workforce, a spokesperson said by email. Owner Ernie Crawford lives in Fort Collins, and Flatirons employees work in several locations, including remotely, she said. Its local offices are in Fort Collins, its parent in Potsdam, New York and Rowland is in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Experience and its own practice with high-tech work and distributed workforces should help companies today, Flatirons said.

“All companies are becoming digital companies,” Rowland said in a press release, whether “desired [or] forced.” His work will include aiding clients in finding and moving along these “new paths for growth.”

Crawford cited “Kevin’s track record, digital perspective, and leadership style … I look forward to working with him to explore new ways we can address clients’ content and data management needs, affirm the unique culture of FDI, and grow the company.”

Rowland’s LinkedIn profile shows roles over technology and management consulting, including digital strategy, fintech and engagement. One of his previous employers had a Denver presence. He holds a bachelor’s in chemical engineering from Colorado School of Mines.

