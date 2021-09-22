BizWest retracts statement in McWhinney lawsuit story

A news story published Sept. 10, 2021, about the recently concluded jury trial between McWhinney Holding Co. LLLP and Terry McEwen over damages sustained in what a jury determined to be fraudulent concealment of information and other charges incorrectly included Dan and Josh Poag as subjects of that jury verdict. BizWest retracts that statement. Shortly before the trial began, Dan and Josh Poag (and related companies) had reached a settlement with McWhinney, and McWhinney had agreed to dismiss all claims against the Poags and their affiliated companies, with prejudice. Only McEwen remained as a defendant in the case the jury decided. BizWest regrets the error.

