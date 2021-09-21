Viridian raising $85M on new shares

BOULDER — Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN) is selling 6.2 million common shares at $11 apiece and about 23,000 shares of series B preferred stock at $733.37 to raise $85 million to continue its development of two drugs and begin preclinical work on two others.

Sponsored Content Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business

BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley. Read More

The preferred shares can each be converted into 66.67 common shares, an SEC filing said, or about 1.5 million in total. Prior to the offering, the company had about 9.6 million common shares outstanding.

Viridian closed Monday at $10.69, down 8% to a $102.5 million market cap. It jumped 22% pre-market Tuesday and finished 18% higher. The offering is expected to close Thursday.

The biopharma focuses on orphan drugs — those for illnesses with few if any approved drug treatments. First in line is one targeting thyroid eye disease, a malady that can lead to blindness and currently can require multiple surgeries to address.

Second-quarter losses nearly tripled to $18 million, the company said in August. Research and development costs were three-fourths of the growth in red ink.

Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, with a significant presence in Boulder.

© BizWest Media LLC