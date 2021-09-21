Home » Today's News



Supply chain issues still snagging Western Slope bike makers’ chains

GRAND JUNCTION — High demand and global supply chain snags — both, in part, attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic — are making it difficult for Western Slope bicycle manufacturers to fill orders in a timely manner, the Grand Junction Sentinel reports.

One local business told the newspaper they’ve waited well over a year to receive parts shipments. 

