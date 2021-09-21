Loveland council looks to annex land near airport that could hold Amazon site

LOVELAND — The City Council tonight will consider annexation and zoning questions related to 152 acres of vacant land near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.
Sponsored Content
Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business
BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley.
Trammel Crow Co.’s application looks for inclusion of the undeveloped land near County Road 30 and an Interstate 25 frontage road into the city, and zoning that accommodates future development.
The planning commission in August recommended it unanimously to the council, which entertained a first reading of the ordinances at its last meeting two weeks ago. It passed unanimously there as well.
Main concerns voiced at the latter meeting involved the impact of heavy logistics use — 12 or more truck trips per day — on residential areas nearby and building design and façades — specifically the placement of loading docks relative to roadways.
Council agenda documents note that presentations at Tuesday’s meeting will include “a design alternative that may be considered equal to or better than the required code provision.”
The project is believed to be the early stages of one that will bring an Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment and distribution facility well north of 1 million square feet in size.
This is the second reading for the ordinances; council approval would advance the applicant’s project.
LOVELAND — The City Council tonight will consider annexation and zoning questions related to 152 acres of vacant land near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.
Sponsored Content
Accepting nominations for Notable Women in Human Resources
BizWest's Notable Women in Human Resources recognizes outstanding women who recruit, attract and engage employees, and help manage the rapid change every business must navigate today.
We are welcoming nominations to help us determine those leaders we will recognize in the November edition of BizWest.
Trammel Crow Co.’s application looks for inclusion of the undeveloped land near County Road 30 and an Interstate 25 frontage road into the city, and zoning that accommodates future development.
The planning commission in August recommended it unanimously to the council, which entertained a first reading of the ordinances at its last meeting two weeks ago. It passed unanimously there as well.
Main concerns voiced at the latter meeting involved the impact of heavy logistics use — 12 or more truck trips per day — on residential areas nearby and building design and façades — specifically the placement of loading docks relative to roadways.
Council agenda documents note that presentations at Tuesday’s meeting will include “a design alternative that may be considered equal to or better than the required code provision.”
The project is believed to be the early stages of one that will bring an Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment and distribution facility well north of 1 million square feet in size.
This is the second reading for the ordinances; council approval would advance the applicant’s project.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!