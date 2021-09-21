Loveland council looks to annex land near airport that could hold Amazon site

LOVELAND — The City Council tonight will consider annexation and zoning questions related to 152 acres of vacant land near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

Trammel Crow Co.’s application looks for inclusion of the undeveloped land near County Road 30 and an Interstate 25 frontage road into the city, and zoning that accommodates future development.

The planning commission in August recommended it unanimously to the council, which entertained a first reading of the ordinances at its last meeting two weeks ago. It passed unanimously there as well.

Main concerns voiced at the latter meeting involved the impact of heavy logistics use — 12 or more truck trips per day — on residential areas nearby and building design and façades — specifically the placement of loading docks relative to roadways.

Council agenda documents note that presentations at Tuesday’s meeting will include “a design alternative that may be considered equal to or better than the required code provision.”

The project is believed to be the early stages of one that will bring an Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment and distribution facility well north of 1 million square feet in size.

This is the second reading for the ordinances; council approval would advance the applicant’s project.