Innosphere re-ups with diabetic ulcer gel developer

FORT COLLINS — Innosphere Ventures Fund bought in again on GelSana Therapeutics Inc. An earlier backing funded product development for the start-up’s therapeutic gels.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
This second seed-stage buy-in will accelerate research work, prepare a U.S. Food & Drug Administration submission and begin to build a pipeline of products.
GelSana’s hydrogels aim to improve healing of diabetic ulcers and other wounds: closing cuts and sores faster, growing stronger skin and enabling controlled delivery of healing therapies.
A product prototype was aimed at diabetic foot ulcers but “we believe the unique properties of GelSana’s hydrogels may have much larger applicability in wound healing,” founder and CEO Melissa Krebs said.
The technology is licensed from Colorado School of Mines in Golden, where Krebs is associate professor of chemical and biological engineering.
Secretary of State filings show GelSana this year has moved offices from the School of Mines to a house in Englewood connected to Krebs in late August, a site about a 10-minute walk from the University of Colorado School of Medicine at the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.
GelSana is both a portfolio company of the Innosphere fund and a client in its bioscience and technology accelerator in Fort Collins, a press release about the investment said.
© BizWestMedia LLC
FORT COLLINS — Innosphere Ventures Fund bought in again on GelSana Therapeutics Inc. An earlier backing funded product development for the start-up’s therapeutic gels.
Sponsored Content
Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business
BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley.
This second seed-stage buy-in will accelerate research work, prepare a U.S. Food & Drug Administration submission and begin to build a pipeline of products.
GelSana’s hydrogels aim to improve healing of diabetic ulcers and other wounds: closing cuts and sores faster, growing stronger skin and enabling controlled delivery of healing therapies.
A product prototype was aimed at diabetic foot ulcers but “we believe the unique properties of GelSana’s hydrogels may have much larger applicability in wound healing,” founder and CEO Melissa Krebs said.
The technology is licensed from Colorado School of Mines in Golden, where Krebs is associate professor of chemical and biological engineering.
Secretary of State filings show GelSana this year has moved offices from the School of Mines to a house in Englewood connected to Krebs in late August, a site about a 10-minute walk from the University of Colorado School of Medicine at the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.
GelSana is both a portfolio company of the Innosphere fund and a client in its bioscience and technology accelerator in Fort Collins, a press release about the investment said.
© BizWestMedia LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!