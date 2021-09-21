Developer moving forward with 600-unit apartment projects in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Greystar Real Estate Partners and equity partner Origin Investments of Chicago are moving forward with a pair of projects that are expected to bring 600 new apartments to Colorado Springs, the Gazette is reporting.

Sponsored Content Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business

BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley. Read More

One project is currently underway at Pikes Peak and Wahsatch avenues and the developer recently bought land to begin the second at southeast of Weber and Cimarron streets.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC