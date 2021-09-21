Home » Today's News



Developer moving forward with 600-unit apartment projects in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Greystar Real Estate Partners and equity partner Origin Investments of Chicago are moving forward with a pair of projects that are expected to bring 600 new apartments to Colorado Springs, the Gazette is reporting. 

One project is currently underway at Pikes Peak and Wahsatch avenues and the developer recently bought land to begin the second at southeast of Weber and Cimarron streets.

