Tebo Properties event raises almost $20,000 for families of King Soopers shooting victims

BOULDER — A recent fundraising event to raise money to benefit families of the March 22 King Soopers shooting has raised almost $20,000 for the effort.

The shooting at the grocery store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder claimed 10 lives, ranking it among the state’s worst mass shootings. Among the dead was a Boulder police officer responding to the attack.

In the months after the shooting, individuals, organizations and leaders throughout the community stepped up to support the needs of the store’s associates, families, survivors and the community affected by the horrific event.

One such effort involved Tebo Properties owner and founder Stephen Tebo, who allowed the sale of tickets to the public to view his private car collection for the first time and raised just under $20,000 to benefit the families of the victims. Tebo was joined by local businesses BizWest, Boulder Beer and MAPRagency in the effort.

“Boulder has been my home for decades, and I’m deeply saddened that our community must now be listed as the site of a mass shooting,” Tebo said in a prepared statement. “We are certainly grateful to be able to help in any way possible.”

Hosted at Tebo’s Garage in Boulder County, the fundraising event saw almost 500 attendees gather to raise money to benefit the families of the victims. The event featured a $25 minimum donation for tickets, and many attendees made additional donations to support the families of the victims. Ultimately raising $19,305, proceeds from the event were donated to the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance, which donated 100% of the proceeds directly to the heirs of the 10 victims.

“Through a commitment to fairness and healing for crime victims, their families and communities by way of leadership, education and advocacy, the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance truly creates solutions that drive positive change,” Nancy Lewis, executive director of the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance, said in a prepared statement. “From rent, food and gas money to lost wages not covered by victim’s compensation, the $19,305 Tebo Properties and the supporting businesses helped raise is being distributed directly to family members of the victims of this tragedy.”

The event enabled attendees to view the entire display and photograph a number of rare and one-of-a-kind vehicles from Tebo’s personal collection, which was opened to the general public for the first time at this event. Some of the highlights of Tebo’s collection include:

A Tucker 48, commonly referred to as the Tucker Torpedo, made famous in the Francis Ford Coppola motion picture “Tucker: The Man and His Dream.”

A Batmobile featured in the Tim Burton “Batman” motion picture.

The 1929 Cadillac limousine that was the personal car for former President Herbert Hoover.

The original taxi featured in the NBC series “Seinfeld.”

“MAPRagency and the entire community in Boulder stands with all of those who were lost and with those who were impacted by this tragic shooting,” said Doyle Albee, president and CEO of MAPRagency. “We are honored to be able to support Stephen’s generous efforts on behalf of the community as we all navigate the healing process together.”

Boulder Beer supplied beverages for attendees, and BizWest provided promotional support for the event.

“We’ve seen too much sadness as a community over the last two years, and we were pleased to spread the word of this wonderful community event to our audience throughout Boulder and northern Colorado,” said Jeff Nuttall, publisher, BizWest.

