Northern Colorado Regional Airport eyes 2024 for new terminal

LOVELAND — Northern Colorado Regional Airport officials are anticipating that a new terminal will be built at the Loveland facility by mid-2024, according to a Coloradoan report.

Federal CARES Act funding has reportedly fast-tracked the timeline for the $26 million project.

