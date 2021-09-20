Home » Industry News » Transportation



Northern Colorado Regional Airport eyes 2024 for new terminal

By  — 

LOVELAND — Northern Colorado Regional Airport officials are anticipating that a new terminal will be built at the Loveland facility by mid-2024, according to a Coloradoan report. 

Federal CARES Act funding has reportedly fast-tracked the timeline for the $26 million project.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC


 