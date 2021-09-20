CU celebrates College of Music expansion

CU Boulder College of Music Dean John Davis addresses campus, CU system and College of Music faculty, leadership, guests, donors, alumni and other dignitaries gather for the official ribbon cutting and opening of the Warner Imig Music building expansion on September 17, 2021. (Photo by Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado)

BOULDER — About two and a half years after breaking ground, the University of Colorado was finally able to celebrate the unveiling of its expanded College of Music building Friday.

The Imig Music Building expansion cost $57 million and has an 89,500 square-foot footprint.

“What an exciting day this is to finally be able to share this building with our campus and community,” CU Boulder chancellor Philip DiStefano said in a prepared statement. “We are so grateful for the support of all who made this building a reality amid the pandemic. And I am incredibly excited to witness the innovation and student success that this amazing new space will help foster in the years ahead.”

The expansion adds 23 faculty studios, 13 student practice rooms and two performance spaces, according to a CU news release.

