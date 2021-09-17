Southern Land breaks ground on first 300 Westerly lots

ERIE — Construction at Erie’s newest master-planned community is underway as ground has been broken on 311 residential lots at Westerly.

Westerly, a Southern Land Co. development located on 400 acres at Erie Parkway and Weld County Road 5, will have about 1,200 homes at buildout and is expected to be valued at roughly $750 million.

The developer is hoping to deliver the first lots to its homebuilders by December with models coming in mid-2022 and for-sale properties completed in the following months, Heidi Majerik, Southern Land Co. vice president and general manager of Westerly, told BizWest

SLC is working with local homebuilders Wonderland Homes Inc. and McStain Constructors LLC.

“All of our homes are being designed specifically for Westerly,” Majerik said. “There’s not a house in Westerly that will have been built anywhere else.”

McStain will build the community’s largest single-family homes on 60-foot lots that will be between roughly 3,000 and 4,000 square feet.

Southern Land builders will build 2,000 to 3,000-square-foot single-family homes on 50-foot lots, as well as smaller duplexes.

Wonderland Homes Inc. is set to construct a variety of townhome types that will range from roughly 1,300 to 1,800 square feet.

“Every different home type is serving a different need and a different home size. So you’re not putting home builders head to head and taking sales from each other,” Majerik said. “It also creates a better sense of place and a better environment for our homebuyers” because it creates a greater mix of products and a more diverse community makeup.”

The lengthy buildout process combined with a plethora of marketplace unknowns make it difficult for SLC to predict pricing.

“I have no idea where pricing is going to end up because of the incredible increases that we’re seeing because of supply chain issues for construction materials,” Majerik said.

In addition to the 1,200 homes, Westerly is set to include a roughly 35,000-square-foot town center element with retail and dining.

Uses could include a gym, restaurant, brewery, dry cleaner, salon, coffee shop and small offices such as a real estate brokerage.

The town square will also house many of Westerly’s amenities such as trailheads and a community center.

“There are so many opportunities for people to spontaneously engage,” Majerik said.

