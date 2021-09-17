Home » Region » Weekly BV



Sept. 22 is Bike to Work Day in Boulder

By  — 

BOULDER — Wednesday, Sept. 22 will be Bike to Work Day, the city announced in a news release.

More than 20 breakfast stations throughout the city will offer free food and drink from 6:30 to 9 a.m. 

Community Cycles will also offer guided bike rides.

“We haven’t hosted a station in a number of years because Table Mesa shopping center had a lot of stations already,” said Dana Derichsweiler, owner of the South Side Walnut Café, in a prepared statement. “But this year with fewer stations we thought it was really important to the community to step up, especially for our friends and neighbors in South Boulder.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

BOULDER — Wednesday, Sept. 22 will be Bike to Work Day, the city announced in a news release.

More than 20 breakfast stations throughout the city will offer free food and drink from 6:30 to 9 a.m. 

Community Cycles will also offer guided bike rides.

“We haven’t hosted a station in a number of years because Table Mesa shopping center had a lot of stations already,” said Dana Derichsweiler, owner of the South Side Walnut Café, in a prepared statement. “But this year with fewer stations we thought it was really important to the community to step up, especially for our friends and neighbors in South Boulder.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC


 