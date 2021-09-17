PE-backed label maker to buy StickerGiant

LONGMONT — StickerGiant.com Inc. has agreed to be sold to Franklin, Tennessee-based Resource Label Group LLC on undisclosed terms. The deal is expected to close in 30 days.

Sponsored Content Accepting nominations for Notable Women in Human Resources

BizWest's Notable Women in Human Resources recognizes outstanding women who recruit, attract and engage employees, and help manage the rapid change every business must navigate today. We are welcoming nominations to help us determine those leaders we will recognize in the November edition of BizWest. Read More

StickerGiant is a 21-year-old specialty printing firm with a focus on stickers and labels. Resource Label Group manufactures labels, shrink sleeves and radio frequency identification / near field communication packaging products for industries including food, household goods, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

StickerGiant has been in the lower-third of the Inc. 5000 list three years running. Its website said it was Colorado manufacturer of the year in 2020 when it had 99 employees and $26 million in revenue, up 18% from $22 million in 2019.

The company said in April it expected a 23% bump this year to $32 million, as it promoted Beth Smith from COO to CEO, replacing founder John Fischer. Sales will have grown almost 300% since 2017.

A spokesperson for Resource Label Group said via email StickerGiant’s name and location won’t change.

“We acquired a great brand with StickerGiant, and it will be business as usual,” Marsha Frydrychowski said. “This is consistent with how we have handled other brands and acquisitions within our portfolio.”

Resource Label Group has 1,500 workers in North America. It’s a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based alternative asset manager Ares Management Corp. (NYSE: ARES), which has about $3 billion in annual revenue and a $13 billion market cap.

Ares’ private equity unit bought Resource Label in July from private equity owners First Atlantic Capital and TPG Growth. New York City-based First Atlantic acquired the company in 2011, made a dozen add-on acquisitions by 2018, when Fort Worth, Texas-based TPG also invested.

StickerGiant is Resource Label Group’s 20th acquisition.

© BizWest Media LLC