Medical device maker, Innosphere alum gets $1M grant

FORT COLLINS — Green Sun Medical got a $1 million National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research grant to commercialize a sensor system with its scoliosis brace.
The system aims to offer real-time data for patients, caregivers and providers, a press release said. The information will help provide more effective treatment.
The Whisper Scoliosis Brace is for patients with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis. It’s made of modular components so braces can be semi-customized to patients. A model debuts this month at a gathering of scoliosis researchers in Minneapolis.
Green Sun Medical graduated from the Innosphere Ventures accelerator program and is headquartered at the latter’s incubator in Fort Collins.
