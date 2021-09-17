Upcoming Discovery Air hangar nearly full, FBO next

LOVELAND — The first in a series of four hangar-and-office buildings at Discovery Air, an aviation campus near Northern Colorado Regional Airport, will open by year-end. The second building will be breaking ground in mid-2022.

Martin Lind’s Windsor-based Water Valley Land Co. is developing Discovery Air; Lind is a principal in both. His project manager is Business Aviation Group LLC, based in McKinney, Texas, with Colorado offices in Englewood.

BA Group principal David Vaughan said the first building, Torrey Peaks, is nearly done and nearly full. He wouldn’t name tenants; Discovery Air is intended for large corporate jets and in future phases possibly charter companies.

Vaughan said a second building will start turning dirt in about six months. It’s intended for a “nationally known” fixed-based operator to be named in about 30 days.

Each building is about 37,000 square feet; the first gives about 80% to hangar space. The second will be similar: “a two-story building, first floor for the FBO, the second for offices and a public restaurant,” he said.

“They’re all about the same size, same look,” Vaughan said. “It’s a nice campus.”

The second building will open in 18 months, with the FBO. “At that point, it could be private planes or charter,” he said.

The rolling schedule has the third building starting in two years, with the fourth to follow.

