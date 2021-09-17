Upcoming Discovery Air hangar nearly full, FBO next

LOVELAND — The first in a series of four hangar-and-office buildings at Discovery Air, an aviation campus near Northern Colorado Regional Airport, will open by year-end. The second building will be breaking ground in mid-2022.
Sponsored Content
Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business
BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley.
Martin Lind’s Windsor-based Water Valley Land Co. is developing Discovery Air; Lind is a principal in both. His project manager is Business Aviation Group LLC, based in McKinney, Texas, with Colorado offices in Englewood.
BA Group principal David Vaughan said the first building, Torrey Peaks, is nearly done and nearly full. He wouldn’t name tenants; Discovery Air is intended for large corporate jets and in future phases possibly charter companies.
Vaughan said a second building will start turning dirt in about six months. It’s intended for a “nationally known” fixed-based operator to be named in about 30 days.
Each building is about 37,000 square feet; the first gives about 80% to hangar space. The second will be similar: “a two-story building, first floor for the FBO, the second for offices and a public restaurant,” he said.
“They’re all about the same size, same look,” Vaughan said. “It’s a nice campus.”
The second building will open in 18 months, with the FBO. “At that point, it could be private planes or charter,” he said.
The rolling schedule has the third building starting in two years, with the fourth to follow.
© BizWest Media LLC
LOVELAND — The first in a series of four hangar-and-office buildings at Discovery Air, an aviation campus near Northern Colorado Regional Airport, will open by year-end. The second building will be breaking ground in mid-2022.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
Martin Lind’s Windsor-based Water Valley Land Co. is developing Discovery Air; Lind is a principal in both. His project manager is Business Aviation Group LLC, based in McKinney, Texas, with Colorado offices in Englewood.
BA Group principal David Vaughan said the first building, Torrey Peaks, is nearly done and nearly full. He wouldn’t name tenants; Discovery Air is intended for large corporate jets and in future phases possibly charter companies.
Vaughan said a second building will start turning dirt in about six months. It’s intended for a “nationally known” fixed-based operator to be named in about 30 days.
Each building is about 37,000 square feet; the first gives about 80% to hangar space. The second will be similar: “a two-story building, first floor for the FBO, the second for offices and a public restaurant,” he said.
“They’re all about the same size, same look,” Vaughan said. “It’s a nice campus.”
The second building will open in 18 months, with the FBO. “At that point, it could be private planes or charter,” he said.
The rolling schedule has the third building starting in two years, with the fourth to follow.
© BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!