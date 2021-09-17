Innosphere-backed fund seeds education start-up

FORT COLLINS — Israel-Colorado Innovation fund co-led a seed round for Tailor-ED, an education software start-up. ICI is a U.S.-based venture capital group investing in early-stage Israeli firms.
Sponsored Content
Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business
BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley.
Tailor-ED uses artificial intelligence to prepare teaching materials according to student social-emotional and academic readiness, to personalize lessons and to predict progress, a press release said.
It’s introducing new products this year and works with about 40 content providers and 100,000 students.
The company has domestic offices in San Francisco. The round was co-led by Lucas Venture Group in Menlo Park, California, and joined by Israel-based Benson Oak Ventures, Symbiosis Technology and others. Y Combinator was an early investor.
The company’s products help “achieve the vision of driving more effective learning experiences,” said Lucas Venture Group general partner Sarah Lucas.
It brings “significant value not only to students, teachers and educational institutions, but also to content developers,” said Innosphere’s Tim Jones, general partner at ICI.
© BizWest Media LLC
FORT COLLINS — Israel-Colorado Innovation fund co-led a seed round for Tailor-ED, an education software start-up. ICI is a U.S.-based venture capital group investing in early-stage Israeli firms.
Sponsored Content
Accepting nominations for Notable Women in Human Resources
BizWest's Notable Women in Human Resources recognizes outstanding women who recruit, attract and engage employees, and help manage the rapid change every business must navigate today.
We are welcoming nominations to help us determine those leaders we will recognize in the November edition of BizWest.
Tailor-ED uses artificial intelligence to prepare teaching materials according to student social-emotional and academic readiness, to personalize lessons and to predict progress, a press release said.
It’s introducing new products this year and works with about 40 content providers and 100,000 students.
The company has domestic offices in San Francisco. The round was co-led by Lucas Venture Group in Menlo Park, California, and joined by Israel-based Benson Oak Ventures, Symbiosis Technology and others. Y Combinator was an early investor.
The company’s products help “achieve the vision of driving more effective learning experiences,” said Lucas Venture Group general partner Sarah Lucas.
It brings “significant value not only to students, teachers and educational institutions, but also to content developers,” said Innosphere’s Tim Jones, general partner at ICI.
© BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!