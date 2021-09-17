Innosphere-backed fund seeds education start-up

FORT COLLINS — Israel-Colorado Innovation fund co-led a seed round for Tailor-ED, an education software start-up. ICI is a U.S.-based venture capital group investing in early-stage Israeli firms.

Sponsored Content Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business

BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley. Read More

Tailor-ED uses artificial intelligence to prepare teaching materials according to student social-emotional and academic readiness, to personalize lessons and to predict progress, a press release said.

It’s introducing new products this year and works with about 40 content providers and 100,000 students.

The company has domestic offices in San Francisco. The round was co-led by Lucas Venture Group in Menlo Park, California, and joined by Israel-based Benson Oak Ventures, Symbiosis Technology and others. Y Combinator was an early investor.

The company’s products help “achieve the vision of driving more effective learning experiences,” said Lucas Venture Group general partner Sarah Lucas.

It brings “significant value not only to students, teachers and educational institutions, but also to content developers,” said Innosphere’s Tim Jones, general partner at ICI.

© BizWest Media LLC